Vargas started at first base and went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 9-1 win over the Rangers.

Vargas ignited a dormant offense in the fifth inning when the Diamondbacks scored four times. His ground-rule double produced the first of those four runs, and then Arizona went on to score another five times the following inning. It was his fifth consecutive start, four of which came at first base, as he and Tim Tawa share the position. Vargas is 6-for-20 (.300) over his five-start run.