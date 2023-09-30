Vargas isn't in the Nationals' lineup Saturday against Atlanta, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Vargas will remain on the bench for the second straight game Saturday after going hitless in his last two contests. Carter Kieboom will once again start at third base and bat seventh.
