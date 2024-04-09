Vargas went 1-for-2 with three walks, a double, a run scored and two RBI in Monday's win over the Giants.

Getting the start at shortstop with CJ Abrams (finger) sidelined, Vargas continued a hot start to the season that has seen him go 7-for-20 (.350) with three doubles, three RBI, three runs, a stolen base and an impressive 5:2 BB:K. The 32-year-old utility player has already seen action at four different positions this season -- four games at second base, three at shortstop, and one each at third base and left field -- and even once Abrams returns to the lineup, Vargas might see more playing time than expected as long as he's contributing at the plate.