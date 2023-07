Pineda (oblique) will serve as the designated hitter Thursday with High-A Wilmington, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

It will be Pineda's eighth total game on this current minor-league rehab assignment. He had to be pulled off a previous rehab stint in May because of a left oblique strain, but that injury seems to be fully in the rearview now. The 23-year-old catcher originally went on the major-league IL at the end of spring training because of a fractured finger.