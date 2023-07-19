Pineda (oblique) was transferred Wednesday from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

This move clears out a 40-man roster spot for Rico Garcia, who is joining the Nationals' bullpen Wednesday. Pineda originally landed on the 15-day IL at the end of spring training because of a fractured finger and then suffered a left oblique strain in May just as he embarked on a minor-league rehab assignment. It's unclear when he might be ready again for live games.