The Nationals reinstated Pineda (oblique) from the 60-day injured list Sunday and optioned him to Double-A Harrisburg, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Pineda has spent the entire season on the IL due to the left oblique strain, though he was cleared to begin a rehab assignment in late May before being shut down soon thereafter due to a setback. The 23-year-old catcher was cleared to return to game action in the minors coming out of the All-Star break and will ultimately settle at the Double-A level now that his 20-day rehab window has come to an end. Washington granted right-hander Paolo Espino his unconditional release to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for Pineda.