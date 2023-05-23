Pineda (finger) was cleared Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment with High-A Wilmington, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
Pineda was placed on the major-league injured list just before Opening Day after suffering a fractured finger on his right hand during spring training. He'll probably be stationed at Triple-A Rochester whenever he's deemed fully healthy, with Keibert Ruiz and Riley Adams remaining up as the catching tandem in Washington.
More News
-
Nationals' Israel Pineda: Lands on 10-day IL•
-
Nationals' Israel Pineda: Won't open in big leagues•
-
Nationals' Israel Pineda: Catches bullpen session•
-
Nationals' Israel Pineda: Still not cleared to throw•
-
Nationals' Israel Pineda: Has displacement in right pinky•
-
Nationals' Israel Pineda: Picks up hand injury•