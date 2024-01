The Nationals designated Pineda for assignment Saturday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Pineda will lose his spot on the 40-man roster to make room for Joey Gallo, whose signing became official Saturday. Pineda played in four games for the Nationals in 2022, but the 23-year-old backstop didn't make it past Double-A Harrisburg in 2023, where he slashed just .152/.215/.212 across 107 plate appearances. He will likely return to Double-A to begin 2024.