Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Friday that Pineda (finger) is now dealing with a left oblique strain, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Pineda began a minor-league rehab assignment last week with High-A Wilmington, but he'll be shut down again for at least the next couple of weeks. The 23-year-old catcher originally landed on the injured list in March due to a fractured right pinkie finger.

