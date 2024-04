Young is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Young will hit the bench for the series finale after he had started in center field in each of the past four games while going 5-for-14 with two doubles, two stolen bases and three runs scored. Eddie Rosario will draw the start in center field Wednesday and will be flanked in the outfield by Jesse Winker and Lane Thomas.