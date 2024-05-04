Young (back) is not starting in Saturday's game against the Blue Jays but is available to pinch hit or run, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Young was removed in the fifth inning of Friday's 9-3 win over the Blue Jays due to back spasms, and he was replaced by Jesse Winker. Alex Call will start in center field Saturday and hit eighth against Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman.