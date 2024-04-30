Young went 1-for-4 with two runs scored and two stolen bases in Monday's 7-2 win over the Marlins.

Both pilfers came in the fifth inning, as Young stole second then teamed up with CJ Abrams on a double steal after the shortstop drew a walk. Young's 12 stolen bases on the season are third in the majors behind Elly De La Cruz (18) and Brice Turang (13), and he's slashing .328/.368/.391 through 21 games. Victor Robles (hamstring) is set to begin a rehab assignment this week as he nears his return from the IL, but Young seems to have a firm hold on the starting job in center field for the Nationals.