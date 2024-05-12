Young is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
Young will take a seat for the series finale after he went 2-for-17 with five walks, one double, one stolen base, three runs and one RBI while starting in each of Washington's last five games. Victor Robles will replace Young in center field while C.J. Abrams takes over as Washington's leadoff hitter.
