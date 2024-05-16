Young went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's loss to the White Sox.

Getting another start in the leadoff spot, Young swiped his 14th bag of the season, tying him for fifth in the majors behind Elly De La Cruz (26), Jose Caballero (17), Brice Turang (16) and Bobby Witt (15). Young only has two successful steals through 12 games in May though, as his issues getting on base consistently are catching up to him -- he's slashing only .167/.295/.222 on the month. The Nationals have been shut out in back-to-back games and sit in the bottom six in runs scored and team OPS on the season, and unless Young heats up at the plate, his time at the top of the order is likely about to end.