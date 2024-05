Young went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Monday's win over the Twins.

The 24-year-old center fielder's ability to flip the lineup over from the nine hole was a key part of the Nationals' 12-run eruption Monday. Young has hit safely in five straight games and is up to 15 steals in 17 attempts on the season, but his overall numbers have sagged in May -- he's slashing .208/.304/.271 through 56 plate appearances.