Young will start in center field and bat leadoff in Friday's game versus the Blue Jays.

Young batted leadoff a few times last month, but this is the first time since April 19 that a player other than CJ Abrams has been at the top of the batting order (Abrams is hitting second Friday). The Nationals are facing southpaw Yusei Kikuchi, and the right-handed hitting Young is batting .313/.353/.375 versus lefties this season.