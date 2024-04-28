Young went 2-for-4 with an RBI, four runs scored and two stolen bases in Saturday's 11-4 win over the Marlins.

He had just two singles but managed to reach base in all five plate appearances, getting on via a hit-by-pitch, a fielder's choice and an error. It was the second multi-steal game this season for Young, who swiped three bags against the Giants back on April 9. Young is now a perfect 21-for-21 on stolen base attempts in 52 major-league games. The 24-year-old should continue to run wild as long as he's in the lineup, and his terrific defense in center field helps him in that regard. The rest of Young's offensive game is so limited, though, that he doesn't have much margin for error.