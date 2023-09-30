Alu went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 10-6 win over Atlanta.

The 26-year-old has been holding down a near-everyday role since the beginning of August, but despite playing regularly, he hasn't offered much fantasy utility outside of very deep mixed leagues or NL-only leagues. His home run Friday was just his second of the season, and Alu's contributions in other categories (.231 average, 16 RBI, 14 runs and five stolen bases in 49 games) haven't been enough to compensate for the lack of power.