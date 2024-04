The Nationals designated Alu for assignment Tuesday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Alu at one point looked like a good bet to carve out a super utility role with the big club, but he posted just a .571 OPS in the majors last season and had an even-worse .537 OPS this year at Triple-A Rochester. The 27-year-old could still draw some interest via trade or waivers from a club looking to add versatility.