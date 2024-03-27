Susana struck out two in a perfect eighth inning during Tuesday's exhibition game between the Nationals and the organization's top prospects.

Just a few days after his 20th birthday, Susana nearly produced an immaculate inning against big-league hitters, but after Joey Gallo and Riley Adams struck out on six pitches, Jacob Young was able to weakly ground out. Per Bobby Blanco of MASN Sports, Susana topped out at 102.4 mph with his fastball and sat around 101 mph while also working in his potentially plus slider. Part of the package the Nats received for Juan Soto from the Padres, Susana made 16 starts at Single-A Fredericksburg last season and posted a disappointing 5.55 ERA and 56:38 K:BB over 58.1 innings. Washington isn't going to give on him working out as a starting pitcher quite yet, but if he did shift to a relief role, the young flamethrower could climb the ladder very quickly.