Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Exits after collision at home
Hellickson was removed from Wednesday's game against the Cardinals with an apparent wrist injury, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Hellickson injured himself during a collision with Harrison Bader at home plate following a wild pitch. He was holding his right hand/wrist after the collision and attempted a few warmup pitches before heading to the clubhouse with a trainer. Hellickson allowed three runs on three hits and two walks through 4.1 innings before being replaced by Wander Suero.
