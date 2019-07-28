Hellickson (shoulder) could throw a simulated game this week, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Hellickson will throw his third bullpen session Sunday and if all goes well he may progress to a sim game. The 32-year-old landed on the injured list with right shoulder tendinitis in May and received a PRP injection in mid-June to help alleviate some of the pain he's been battling all season.

