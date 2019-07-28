Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Nearing simulated game
Hellickson (shoulder) could throw a simulated game this week, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Hellickson will throw his third bullpen session Sunday and if all goes well he may progress to a sim game. The 32-year-old landed on the injured list with right shoulder tendinitis in May and received a PRP injection in mid-June to help alleviate some of the pain he's been battling all season.
More News
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Shifts to 60-day injured list•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Receives injection•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Shut down from throwing•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Battling shoulder tendinitis•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Expects brief absence•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Placed on injured list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...