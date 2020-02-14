Jeremy Hellickson: Announces retirement
Hellickson (shoulder) announced his retirement from professional baseball Friday, Tommy Birch of The Des Moines Register reports.
The veteran right-hander returned to the mound in September after missing most of the season with a shoulder injury, but he'll opt to retire after suffering a setback in January that would have necessitated surgery. Hellickson had a 10-year career spanning stints with the Rays, Diamondbacks, Phillies, Orioles and Nationals, and he earned AL Rookie of the Year honors in 2011. He had a career 4.13 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with 929 strikeouts and 76-75 record in 232 games.
