Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Returns from 60-day IL
Hellickson (shoulder) was activated off the 60-day injured list Sunday.
Hellickson hasn't seen major-league action since going down with shoulder tendinitis in mid-May, but he'll rejoin the Nationals for the stretch run. According to Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports, Joe Ross will remain in the starting rotation to pitch Monday against the Mets, meaning Hellickson should work out of the bullpen.
