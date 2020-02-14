Jeremy Hellickson: Suffers setback
Hellickson suffered a shoulder setback and is unlikely to pitch this season, Craig Mish of FNTSY Sports Radio reports.
The 10-year veteran has been limited by injuries to just 130.1 innings over the last two seasons combined. He didn't look good in his 39 frames for the Nationals last season, struggling to a 6.23 ERA and a 10.9 percent walk rate. He hit the injured list in late May due to a shoulder strain and never returned to big-league action. With the issue worsening to the point that his 2020 campaign is already in doubt, it's possible the 32-year-old has already thrown his final major-league pitch.
More News
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Returns from 60-day IL•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Makes first rehab appearance•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Scheduled for sim game•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Nearing simulated game•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Shifts to 60-day injured list•
-
Nationals' Jeremy Hellickson: Receives injection•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First Base Preview: New blood
First isn't as dominant as it has been, but with emerging talent and a deep pool, managers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, draft guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2020
Luis Robert and Jesus Luzardo are primed for a significant 2020 impact, but it's Wander Franco...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Starters to Superstars
Keston Hiura, Nick Castellanos, and Kyle Tucker are three players Chris Towers is expecting...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Bounce backs, deep cuts
Chris Towers unveils his favorite sleepers, including the traditional late-round picks as well...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...