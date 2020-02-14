Hellickson suffered a shoulder setback and is unlikely to pitch this season, Craig Mish of FNTSY Sports Radio reports.

The 10-year veteran has been limited by injuries to just 130.1 innings over the last two seasons combined. He didn't look good in his 39 frames for the Nationals last season, struggling to a 6.23 ERA and a 10.9 percent walk rate. He hit the injured list in late May due to a shoulder strain and never returned to big-league action. With the issue worsening to the point that his 2020 campaign is already in doubt, it's possible the 32-year-old has already thrown his final major-league pitch.