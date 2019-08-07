Hellickson (shoulder) tossed two scoreless innings Wednesday in a rehab appearance for the Nationals' rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate. He gave up a base hit and struck out two in the 12-pitch outing.

After completing a simulated game last week, Hellickson received the green light to make his first appearance at any level of affiliated ball since May 19. The lengthy layoff means that Hellickson will require multiple minor-league starts to build up his pitch count in preparation for a potential return to the Washington rotation in late August or early September. If healthy, the 32-year-old could represent an upgrade over current back-end starters Joe Ross and Erick Fedde.