Hellickson (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a simulated game Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Hellickson came away from his third bullpen session Sunday with no issues, clearing the way for him to face live hitters for the first time since landing on the injured list in May. While this is a step in the right direction for Hellickson, the right-hander is a ways away from a return, as he still needs to build his arm back up.

