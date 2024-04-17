Meneses will start at first base and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Meneses will draw back into the starting nine for the series finale, but he seems to be the odd man out of the lineup of late, at least against right-handed pitching. He hadn't started in any of the previous three matchups versus righties, with Joey Gallo occupying first base and Jesse Winker serving as Washington's designated hitter in each of those contests. The reduction in playing time comes after Meneses has provided lowly .522 OPS though his first 57 plate appearances of the season.