Meneses isn't in the Nationals' lineup for Saturday's game against the Athletics, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Meneses went 1-for-4 during Friday's loss to the A's and will now receive his second day off in Washington's last three games. Jesse Winker will instead serve as the Nationals' DH, moving Eddie Rosario to left field while Jacob Young starts in center.

