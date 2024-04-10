Meneses is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
He'll take a seat for the first time all season while Joey Gallo and Jesse Winker pick up starts at first base and designated hitter, respectively. Through the Nationals' first 11 games, Meneses has slashed .190/.271/.214 with no home runs or stolen bases, two RBI and one run.
