Meneses went 3-for-6 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's victory over the White Sox.

Meneses singled in two of his first three at-bats before launching a two-run home run in the fifth to extend Washington's lead. The designated hitter has now homered in back-to-back games, collecting five RBI over that brief stretch, while it also marked his 14th game this season with at least three hits.