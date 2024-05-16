Meneses went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's loss to the White Sox.

The Nationals have been running wild in 2024 and are tied with the Reds for the major-league lead at 74 steals, and even Meneses is getting in on the action. The 32-year-old first baseman came into the season with only one stolen base in 210 MLB games, but he's now 2-for-2 in steal attempts through 38 contests this year. The rest of his profile has been a disappointment though, and he's slashing only .226/.297/.274 through 165 plate appearances with one homer, seven runs and 21 RBI.