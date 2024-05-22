Meneses went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Minnesota.

Menses made things interesting in the ninth inning Wednesday, launching a solo shot off Jhoan Duran to lead off the frame. The 32-year-old Meneses had gotten off to a slow start this year, though he's now 6-for-17 with a pair of extra-base hits in his last three contests. Overall, he's slashing .234/.299/.299 with two homers, 24 RBI and nine runs scored through 43 games on the campaign.