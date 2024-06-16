Meneses went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in a 4-0 win over the Marlins on Saturday.

Meneses opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the first inning then hit a two-run home run in the eighth. Meneses has enjoyed a modest five-game hit streak in which he has gone 7-for-15 with a homer and six RBI. Meneses had been losing out on playing time recently but is making the most of his opportunities since Joey Gallo (hamstring) hit the injured-list Wednesday. On the season, Meneses is slashing .244/.305/.332 with three home runs and 36 RBI over 243 plate appearances.