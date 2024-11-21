The Mets signed Meneses to a minor-league deal with an invite to MLB spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Meneses elected free agency Nov. 4 after the Nationals removed him from their 40-man roster. The 32-year-old was in the middle his third season in the big leagues before being optioned to Triple-A Rochester on July 4 as he was putting up his worst season yet. He had an OPS of .593 during 2024 with the Nationals, but was able to put up a .793 OPS after his demotion. The right-handed bat now has a chance to earn a spot on the roster of a National League East opponent.