Meneses elected free agency Monday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

The Nationals booted Meneses from their 40-man roster, and he has opted to test out free agency rather than accepting an outright assignment. Meneses was a solid regular for the Nationals from 2022-23 but bottomed out with a .593 OPS in 2024 and spent much of the season in the minors.