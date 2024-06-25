Meneses went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Monday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Padres.

All three of Meneses' hits drove in a run to erase the Padres' early 3-0 lead. He's been hitting well lately, going 15-for-46 (.326) with 10 RBI and five extra-base hits over his last 13 games. Meneses is at a .246/.302/.327 slash line for the year while adding three home runs, two stolen bases, 40 RBI and 18 runs scored over 275 plate appearances. He had a slow start in 2023 as well, but he'd need a big second half to get up to his level from last year (.275/.321/.401).