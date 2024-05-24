Meneses could be optioned to Triple-A Rochester when Lane Thomas (knee) is ready to come off the injured list, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The 32-year-old has been an everyday player for the Nationals this season between first base and DH, but he's managed just a .234/.299/.299 slash line in 43 games with two homers and 24 RBI. Victor Robles is the more likely candidate to get booted from the 26-man roster to make room for Thomas, but Robles is out of minor-league options and would have to be exposed to waivers, while Meneses could be optioned to Triple-A without any risk of losing him. Jesse Winker would likely become the primary DH in that scenario.