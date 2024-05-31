Meneses went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Thursday's win over Atlanta.

The 32-year-old has five hits in his last two games, and since a May 14 doubleheader against the Red Sox, Meneses is slashing .333/.385/.438 with two doubles, a homer and seven RBI over 13 contests. With the Nationals' lineup fully healthy again, Meneses will need to keep hitting if he wants to maintain regular playing time between first base and DH.