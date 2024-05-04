Share Video

Nationals manager Davey Martinez said Gray (elbow) threw about 35 pitches in Saturday's bullpen session, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Gray's session Saturday marked the first time the right-hander has thrown off the mound since landing on the 15-day IL with a right flexor strain, and Martinez noted that the right-hander didn't suffer any setbacks. Gray is set for another bullpen appearance next Tuesday and Wednesday, per Andrew Golden of The Washington Post. Gray will need a few more bullpen sessions before beginning his rehab assignment.

