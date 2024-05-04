Nationals manager Davey Martinez said Gray (elbow) threw about 35 pitches in Saturday's bullpen session, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Gray's session Saturday marked the first time the right-hander has thrown off the mound since landing on the 15-day IL with a right flexor strain, and Martinez noted that the right-hander didn't suffer any setbacks. Gray is set for another bullpen appearance next Tuesday and Wednesday, per Andrew Golden of The Washington Post. Gray will need a few more bullpen sessions before beginning his rehab assignment.