Gray (0-2) took the loss against Pittsburgh on Thursday, allowing six runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three batters over 4.1 innings.

Gray gave up seven runs over four innings in a season-opening loss to the Reds last Thursday, and he was only slightly better in his second start, which also ended in defeat. The right-hander at least kept the ball in the park after allowing two homers in his first outing, but he put far too many batters on the basepaths and didn't have his strikeout stuff working to help him get out of trouble. Gray had a modest breakout campaign last year with a career-best 3.91 ERA and his first trip to the All-Star Game, but the underlying metrics weren't strong, and his performance through two games this season justifies his placement on the waiver wire in most standard fantasy leagues.