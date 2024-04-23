Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Friday that Gray resumed playing catch from 60 feet last week, MLB.com reports.

Though the fact that Gray is no longer shut down from throwing is an encouraging sign after he landed on the 15-day injured list April 9 with a right elbow flexor strain, the 26-year-old still has several more checkpoints to hit in his rehab program before he'll be ready to rejoin the Washington rotation. He's without a clear timeline for a return from the IL, but Gray appears safe to rule out from being activated before the end of April.