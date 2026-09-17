The Nationals activated Gray (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Thursday, Kyle Williams of TheBanner.com reports.

Gray has not pitched in the big leagues since April 2024, as he was initially rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, and more recently, a flexor strain. The righty was unscored upon in his final eight rehab appearances, though he struck out only four batters in 8.1 frames over that stretch. Gray could eventually get another opportunity in the Nationals' rotation, but he'll be deployed as a reliever down the stretch of this season.