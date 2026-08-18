Nationals' Josiah Gray: Cleared to begin rehab assignment

Gray (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Fredericksburg on Tuesday, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports.

It will be Gray's first official game action since he made three rehab starts late last season following July 2024 Tommy John surgery with an internal brace. The righty suffered a flexor strain during spring training and opened the year on the 60-day injured list, but he's finally been cleared to pitch in games again. Gray could make some starts for the Nationals in September if he can avoid more setbacks.