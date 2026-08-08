Nationals' Josiah Gray: Steps back on mound

Gray (elbow) completed a bullpen session at the Nationals' spring training facility in Florida on Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

After undergoing Tommy John surgery and an internal brace procedure in July 2024, Gray didn't pitch for the Nationals in 2025 but was able to make three rehab starts in September. He was expected to compete for a rotation spot this spring, but he was diagnosed with a right flexor strain late in camp and opened the season on the 60-day injured list. Updates on Gray's status have been few and far between in the ensuing months while he's conducted his rehab in Florida, but the 28-year-old has finally made enough progress in his throwing program to get back on the mound. He'll still need to eventually face hitters and head out on a rehab assignment before the Nationals activate him in 2026, and if he does end up making it back to the big leagues in September, he may have to settle for a bullpen role.