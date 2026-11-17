The Nationals designated Gray for assignment Tuesday.

The right-hander missed all of 2025 and most of 2026 while recovering from Tommy John surgery and a flexor strain. Gray returned from the injured list to make three scoreless appearances out of the bullpen in September, though that apparently wasn't enough for the Nationals to justify keeping him on the big-league roster through the offseason. The 28-year-old had his best MLB season in 2023 with a 3.91 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 143:80 K:BB over 159 innings, but he yet to show enough control in the big leagues to be consistently effective.