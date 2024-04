Gray was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Nationals on Tuesday, retroactive to April 6, with a right flexor strain, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

It's been a nightmarish start to the season for Gray. He has been tagged for 13 runs over 8.1 innings in his first two starts and now will miss, at minimum, the next couple weeks with an injury to his pitching arm. Gray had been slated to start Tuesday in San Francisco, but that responsibility now falls to Joan Adon.