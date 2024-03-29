Gray (0-1) lasted 4.0 innings and allowed seven runs on eight hits and two walks during Thursday's loss to Cincinnati. He struck out six.

Gray got off to a rocky start to the new campaign, getting tagged by Nick Martini for home runs in the second and third innings as part of the abbreviated start. Although Gray dropped his ERA by 1.11 from 2022 to 2023, Thursday's outing paired with an iffy spring makes his 2024 prospects seem bleak. He's tentatively scheduled to toe the rubber next against the Pirates.