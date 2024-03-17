Manager Dave Martinez on Sunday named Gray the Nationals' starter for Opening Day against the Reds on March 28, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Gray has 12 strikeouts over 7.1 innings during Grapefruit League play but has also allowed six runs and issued five walks. The 26-year-old posted a career-best 3.91 ERA last season, though his 1.46 WHIP and 4.5 BB/9 were less encouraging. Nonetheless, he'll start Opening Day for Washington, with Patrick Corbin set to take the mound in Game 2.