Soto (back) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday against the Dodgers after missing the minimum, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Soto was shut down from baseball activities for a few days while getting rest and treatment, but he was spotted throwing on the field in Milwaukee on Tuesday. Though nothing has been made official just yet, the Nationals are optimistic he'll be ready to return over the weekend.